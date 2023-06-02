The Tampa Bay Rays are always looking for unheralded players who could become franchise difference makers. Their latest move saw the Rays pick up yet another pitching project from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Rays acquired RHP Robert Stephenson in a trade with the Pirates, via Rob Biertempfel. In return, the Tampa Bay sent minor league shortstop Alika Williams.

Stephenson was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft. Eventually he was traded to the Colorado Rockies and then claimed by the Pirates once he was placed on waivers. Overall, Stephenson has appeared in 229 games at the major league level. He holds a 4.91 ERA and a 346/151 K/BB ratio.

This season, the right-hander appeared in 18 games thus far. He has struggled to find his footing, holding a 5.14 ERA and a 17/8 K/BB ratio.

Still, Tampa Bay clearly sees something in Stephenson. The Rays have been known for their reclamation projects both offensively and on the pitcher's mound. Stephenson is just 30-years-old. Tampa is convinced the reliever still has some gas left in the tank.

If he gets the call back up to the major leagues, Stephenson would be joining the best team in baseball. Tampa Bay is currently 40-18 on the season. Their the only team in the league with 40+ wins as of June 2.

Robert Stephenson won't make a seismic shift in Tampa Bay's World Series chase. But at a low cost, the Rays will take the risk. Stephenson will look to become the next player to have their career changed by playing for the Rays.