We're back with another prediction and pick for the second game of this MLB double-header between American League East rivals. The Tampa Bay Rays (40-18) will take on the Boston Red Sox (29-27) for Game 2 of a double-header between the two clubs. The first game is underway at 1:10 p.m. ET. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rays-Red Sox prediction and pick.

The Tampa Bay Rays come into this game as the best team in the MLB and in firm control of the AL East. They're rolling hot going 6-4 in their last 10 games, but they're coming off a disappointing series loss to the Chicago Cubs. They'll hope to notch at least one win in Boston during this double-header. Tyler Glasnow (0-0) (RHP) will be their likely starter.

The Boston Red Sox are in fifth place in the AL East and sit 10 games back of the Rays. They haven't seen a ton of consistency in their season and are having a tough time keeping up in baseball's toughest division. The Red Sox are in a bad skid right now, losing seven of their last 10 games. A win today would be a big boost for their confidence as they close this series out. The Red Sox have not yet named a starter for this game.

Here are the Rays-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Red Sox Game 2 Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: -152

Boston Red Sox: +128

Over (9): -110

Under (9): -110

How To Watch Rays vs. Red Sox Game 2

TV: Regional Coverage

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:10 p.m. ET/ 3:10 p.m. PT

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Rays have arguably the best lineup in baseball right now and are extremely dangerous when scoring runs early in the game. They're second in the MLB in average at .267. They're first in wins with 40 and also lead the league in HR with 103. The Rays also rank second in MLB RBI and third in hits. If their pitching can continue to keep them competitive in games, they have all the firepower in the world to have a chance each time out.

The Rays are 14-12 on the road this year and have gone 36-15 as the favorites this year. If they can get their bats going in the first game of this double-header, they should be able to keep momentum and get two wins today. The Rays have owned the Red Sox thus far this season and will send Tyler Glasnow to the mound in search of his first win on the season. Look for the first game of the double-header to be a good indicator of how ready the Rays are.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox have struggled during their latest stretch of games and would love to notch at least one win during this double header. Their pitcher is still undecided as they've had to work deep into their bullpen in the last few games. The Sox may start the first game slow, but don't be surprised if their bats pick up by the second installation. The Red Sox may be drained from their recent activity so look for them to lean heavily on their pitching in this one.

They Sox are a good home team at 16-13 and have gone 16-15 when listed as the underdogs. They are, however, just 17-21 when facing off again RHP. To win this game, the Red Sox will need a lopsided inning scoring-wise to break into a lead. Once they're up, they'll look towards their bullpen to finally close a game out for them.

Final Rays-Red Sox Game 2 Prediction & Pick

The first game of this double-header will be the best indication on which side to pick in this one. At the time of this article being written, the Rays currently lead to Sox 3-0 in the third inning. It's clear that the Rays came to play today and will ride that momentum into Game 2. Let's take the Rays to win the second of this back-to-back.

Final Rays-Red Sox Game 2 Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Rays