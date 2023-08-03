Taylor Swift and Co. knew “All Too Well” that fan demand for tickets would be through the roof. Brand new “Eras” tour dates have been announced that'll bring Swift back to the U.S. in 2024.

“Turns out it's NOT the end of an era,” Swift said in a social media post announcing the new dates. “Miami, New Orleans, Indy, and Toronto: The ‘Eras' tour is coming to you in 2024.”

Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝 Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now – visit https://t.co/xw6YMN3GMc for more information pic.twitter.com/DCgFQb2U22 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 3, 2023

The new dates will feature Gracie Abrams as the opener. First up, Swift will play three nights at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami from October 18-20. She'll then do another three-night stay in New Orleans from October 25-27. It'll then by Indianapolis's turn as Swift will play from November 1-3, before Rogers Centre in Toronto gets a six-night stay. The first slew of shows run from November 14-16 before wrapping up on November 21-23.

Taylor Swift's “Eras” tour has been rapidly expanding since launching in March in Arizona. Swift is about to kick off her six-night residency at SoFi Stadium before heading to Mexico and Brazil later this year. In 2024, she will bring the “Eras” tour to Japan, Australia, Singapore, Poland, and Austria. She then will travel all over Europe including stops in France, England, Ireland, and more before returning to the United States.

In what is one of the most ambitious concert tours ever, Swift is covering the entirety of her discography in a there-hour, 45-song set. The shows have also included a wide range of popular opening acts including Phoebe Bridgers, Paramore, Sabrina Carpenter, Haim, and Muna.