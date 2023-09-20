Taylor Swift and Google teamed up for a special promotion for her upcoming album, 1989 (Taylor's Version). The promotion unveiled the titles of the vault tracks for the upcoming album.

If you search Swift's name, a little animated vault pops up. Upon clicking on it, the title of the vault tracks for 1989 (Taylor's Version) are revealed. They are: “Is It Over Now?”; “Now That We Don't Talk”; “Say Don't Go”; and “Suburban Legends.”

A fifth track is rumored to be featured on 1989 (Taylor's Version), and Swifties are adamant that Swift has collaborated with Nicki Minaj on a track.

1989 is the fourth re-recorded (Taylor's Version) album after Fearless, Red, and Speak Now. After 1989, two of Swift's albums remain to be re-recorded — those being her self-titled debut album and Reputation.

Taylor Swift is currently embarking on her biggest tour ever, the “Eras” tour. Since commencing in March in Glendale, Arizona, Swift took her spectacle across the United States. After a six-night stay at SoFi Stadium, Swift closed out the first portion of her United States dates. She did a few in Mexico in August before taking a break. In November, she'll do a few more shows in Brazil.

2024 will be another huge year for Swift as she takes the “Eras” tour to Japan, Australia, and all over Europe. Don't worry, she will return to the United States for select dates in the fall.

For those that can't attend, Swift also announced a concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. The hype is so high that ticket presales are beating out the likes of the Star Wars and Spider-Man franchises. It will come out on October 13.