Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour Concert Film just became the highest grossing concert film in history, earning an estimated $95 million to $97 million this weekend, Variety reported.

AMC Theaters, the concert movie's official distributor, said to the press that “without clear comparisons, Sunday box office projections remain a range.” However, other theaters hinted at a $94 million final tally.

The numbers are staggering for a concert film without a major studio backing nor a big marketing push outside of social media. The Eras Tour Concert Film presale came in at an eye-watering $100 million in North America alone.

To compare, Justin Bieber's 2011 concert movie Justin Bieber: Never Say Never earned $73 million for its entire run. Taylor Swift could possibly set the October box office record, surpassing 2019's Joker which earned $96 million.

The Eras Tour Concert Film was set to open on Friday the 13th, an auspicious day for Swift as it's her lucky number. However, she surprised her fans by releasing the movie a day earlier.

The movie will not follow a typical schedule so it's difficult to predict the box office numbers. It only plays in theaters from Thursday to Saturday since Swift and her team reportedly want the movie to be experienced with packed crowd, possibly simulating the concerts' atmosphere.

The higher-than-average ticket prices ($19.89, a nod to Swift's birth year, for adults; and $13.13 for kids and seniors) makes up for the reduced showtimes. Adding to the movie's fanfare is the suspension of the no-talking-or-texting rules. Instead, Swift has encouraged the audience to sing and dance while the movie is playing.

Taylor Swift self-produced the film and partnered with AMC Theaters for release. This means Swift gets to pocket approximately 57% of ticket sales. The other theaters showing the film will keep the rest with AMC taking a distribution fee.

Even with these numbers, it's small change compared to the predicted billions she's set to earn from the tour itself. Swift's The Eras Tour has been called the highest-grossing concert in U.S. history.

Its film has become such a cultural phenomenon that it prompted four Hollywood movies to move their release date to avoid Swift's. Currently in a very distant second place is The Exorcist: Believer, on its second week, which added $11 million. The horror film has earned $44.9 million in North America and $84.9 million globally.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is in third place with $7 million in its third week. The Paramount and Nickelodeon film stands at $49.8 million in North America and $126 million worldwide.

Saw X is currently at number 4, with $5.6 million also on its third week. Its domestic tally is at $41 million, which isn't bad seeing at the film only cost $13 million to make.

The Creator is at number five with $4.3 million in its third week. It has earned $43 million domestically and $79.1 worldwide, against an $80 million budget.