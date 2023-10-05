Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has broken records as its advance global ticket sales exceeded the $100 million mark one week before its opening, THR reported, citing AMC Theatres.

The concert film will open in 8,500 cinemas worldwide on October 13th, with its premier coming two days prior in Los Angeles. Ticket sales of the Eras movie is expected to be $100 million to $125 million in North America alone, where AMC Theatres Distribution has agreements to screen the movie in 4,000 movie theaters.

All AMC theaters in the United States will show the Eras Tour movie at 6 p.m. local time. The concert film will be shown for the opening weekend and the following weekends. After the first weekend, the film will be screened from Thursday to Sunday.

The massive presale numbers don't come as a surprise. Taylor Swift fans, especially ones who were unable to attend the actual Eras concerts, most likely made sure to buy tickets as early as they could.

The massively successful Eras Tour has become a cultural phenomenon in its own right. The concerts, which include 44 songs, has contributed close to $5 billion to the U.S. economy, according to Time

The tour started in Arizona in March and ended its first U.S. leg on August 9th. Clips of the shows, attended by countless celebrities, have been making consistent rounds on social media for months. Taylor Swift's fans, known as Swifties, posted videos of themselves making the iconic friendship bracelets which they trade with each other at the concerts.

These bracelets were made even more famous when Swift's rumored beau, Travis Kelce, made one specifically for her with his number on it. Kelce initially made the bracelets for his teammates on the Kansas City Chiefs before making the one he planned to give to her. While that didn't pan out, it's safe to say that the friendship bracelet worked its magic for Kelce in the end.