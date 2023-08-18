While Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran haven't re-recorded “End Game” for Reputation (Taylor's Version), the two grabbed dinner in New York City as the former's “Eras” tour is winding down.

The Mail exclusively shared images of Swift and Sheeran as they were seen getting dinner at Zero Bond — an exclusive members-only club — on Thursday, August 17.

Both Swift and Sheeran are on highly-successful tours at the moment.

Taylor Swift is embarking on her “Eras” tour — her sixth headlining tour. The ambitious three-hour set that covers her entire discography. Her first slew of United States dates came to a close after a six-night residency in Inglewood, California, at SoFi Stadium. Beginning next week, she will visit Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil.

Then, in 2024, Swift will take the “Eras” tour all across Europe before making her way back to the United States in the fall. The likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Muna, Gracie Abrams, and Paramore have opened for her.

Ed Sheeran is on his own “Eras” tour, the “Mathematics” tour. The tour began in 2022 and winding down in its last month. Similar to Swift on the first leg of the “Eras” tour, Sheeran's “Mathematics” tour will end at SoFi Stadium.

Additionally, Sheeran has been teasing his fans with an Autumn-themed album. Should it come out this year, it will be his second album in 2023 (after Subtract). Swift is also prepping for new-ish songs. She recently announced her latest reimagined album, 1989 (Taylor's Version). That leaves Reputation and her self-titled debut album as the only (Taylor's Version) albums left to re-record.