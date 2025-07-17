Jul 17, 2025 at 12:05 AM ET

The Ball brothers celebrate one another no matter what. Lonzo Ball introduced his brother, LiAngelo Ball, during his first performance at the 2025 ESPYs. LiAngelo — who goes by his stage name, GELO — performed his breakout hit “Tweaker.”

The clip begins with Gelo already on stage with him rapping the lyrics “shoutout to my father” in reference to the brother's dad, LaVar Ball.

“ESPYs 2025, what's happening?” Lonzo says as he enters through the right side of the stage. “We're trying to have a good time tonight.”

“Put your hands together and give it up for my brother, Gelo,” the Cleveland Cavaliers star says, then leaves the stage before Gelo begins performing.

Gelo has previously performed at the BET Awards Red Carpet Pre-Show, Rolling Loud LA, Revolve Festival, NBA All-Star Saturday Night, during timeout at the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders playoff game.

The ESPYs turned out to be a perfect opportunity for the former G League athlete as he's gearing up to release his debut album, League Of My Own, on Friday (July 18). The XXL freshman earned a $13 million record deal with Def Jam who is the label behind the rising rapper's first length project, shortly after the release of “Tweaker.”

It's not unknown that Gelo's first professional love was basketball but the rapper shared that while he is pursuing his music career he still hoops with his NBA brothers.

“Yeah, I do play, though with my brothers and NBA players behind doors,” he admitted to Hot 97, referencing his brothers Lonzo Ball, who plays for the Cavs, and LaMelo Ball, who's on the Charlotte Hornets. “I’m in this music right now, though.”

GELO's League Of My Own Tracklist

So far, Gelo has released “Tweaker,” “Tweaker” remix featuring. Lil Wayne, “Can You Please” featuring GloRilla, “Law N Order,” and “Booted Up.” Take a look below at the 13-song tracklist for Gelo's upcoming release:

1. POLLASEEDS Lyrics

2. Tweaker

3. Shook Da Game

4. Booted Up

5. Law N Order

6. Humble Abode

7. Hold On

8. Can You Please (Ft. GloRilla)

9. Wine N Dine

10. Beware of Dog

11. PSA

12. Watcha Gon Do

13. 1 Deal