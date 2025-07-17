During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, country singer Jelly Roll had a fight with WWE Superstar Logan Paul that ended with the Grammy-nominated artist standing tall.

The episode featured all four members of the upcoming SummerSlam match. Jelly Roll and Orton will team up to face Paul and McIntyre at the event. Orton and McIntyre started brawling, leading them off-screen, as Jelly Roll watched on.

He was going to cut to a commercial break before Paul interrupted him. Paul delivered personal attacks to the country artist that ended with a physical confrontation.

“No, I don't think we're gonna go to commercial break,” Paul said. “You people are so stupid, someone has to stop him [Jelly Roll]. What are you, dummy? Are you a late-night talk show host? [Are] you a wrestler? Are you a country star? I told you this, Mr. Dummy Roll, stay in your lane, stupid, 'cause I'll tell you what you are—you, my friend, are a greasy, redneck, prison rat.”

Paul then slapped Jelly Roll, giving him a “receipt” for their last encounter. However, Jelly Roll then delivered a devastating chokeslam to Paul that sent him through Kimmel's desk. As he stood tall, the crowd chanted, “Jelly!”

Jelly Roll and Logan Paul's WWE feud

Jelly Roll is gearing up for his in-ring debut at WWE SummerSlam. He will take part in the first-ever two-night SummerSlam PLE, which is WWE's second-biggest annual event.

Previously, he has made several appearances at various WWE events. Most notably, he appeared at the 2024 SummerSlam in Cleveland, Ohio. He delivered a chokeslam to Austin Theory during a confrontation with A-Town Down Under (Theory and Grayson Waller).

Now, he will make his wrestling debut at SummerSlam. He will join forces with Orton to face Paul and McIntyre, two of WWE's top heels.

Paul has been one of WWE's top heels for the last couple of years. He is coming off a 273-day United States Championship reign, which ended at the 2024 SummerSlam PLE at the hands of LA Knight.

He first appeared in WWE as a celebrity guest in 2021. One year later, he made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38. Similar to Jelly Roll, Paul made his in-ring debut in a tag team match, teaming with The Miz to face the Mysterios (Rey and Dominik).