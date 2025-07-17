Just days after Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson hard-launched their relationship, the new couple decided to step out for their first red carpet appearance. While the ESPYs are on tonight, the three-time Grammy-winning rapper and four-time NBA champion attended Megan's inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala at Gotham Hall in New York City.

“I feel like I’m carrying on a good legacy of my family name. I know [my parents are] looking down on me super proud,” Megan shared with Page Six about the foundation that honors her late parents, Holly Thomas and Joseph Pete III. According to the foundation's site, its mission is to “provide resources to effect meaningful and positive change in the lives of women and children, senior citizens, and underserved communities in Houston, TX and across the globe. The foundation’s programs are focused in the areas of education, housing, health & wellness, and community goodwill.”

Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Silence On Klay Thompson Relationship

The couple made headlines earlier this month when fans speculated that the two were dating when Megan posted some sexy snaps of herself at the pool. In the back of one of the images was a figure lounging on a pool chair which was later to be identified as the Dallas Mavericks star. Megan briefly spoke about her relationship with Thompson on the red carpet.

“I have never dated somebody so kind,” the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper shared with the outlet. “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.”

“I just never dated somebody like him before and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me,” she added.

It's unsure how long the two have been dating but since they had made their hard-launch on social media — Thompson shared a photo of Megan onto his account a day later — they have been seen out in New York City for a date night at Carbone and also went viral on TikTok. Megan posted a video of her opening a box of Labubus on Thompson's lap but she later deleted it.