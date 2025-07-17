LeBron James and Naomi Osaka know what greatness looks like on the court. But now, they’re pulling back the curtain on what happens off it. The two global icons are joining forces to launch Off Day, a new unscripted series that explores how athletes spend their downtime in the cities they call home, per SportsBusinessJournal.

This isn’t a surface-level look at brunch spots and selfies. It’s a travelogue with soul. The first episode follows Osaka in Tokyo as she revisits favorite restaurants, catches up with old friends, and gives fans a sense of her roots beyond the tennis court. It’s a glimpse of the woman, not just the winner.

The series is a collaboration between Osaka’s Hana Kuma, LeBron’s Uninterrupted, and UltraBoom Media, the production company best known for its work on Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. That pedigree signals a deeper ambition here, one rooted in storytelling, connection, and cultural immersion.

The trailer asks a simple but compelling question: “What do your favorite athletes do on their off day?” Future episodes will answer that through the lens of stars like MLB slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in Toronto, Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun in Istanbul, and tennis world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in New York.

Osaka, who also serves as executive producer, said the project means a lot because it shows the person behind the performance. “We created Hana Kuma to tell layered, honest stories like this,” she said. “Ones that go beyond the game and show the person.”

All episodes of Off Day will air biweekly on Uninterrupted’s YouTube channel, bringing sports fans closer to the athletes they admire—not in stadiums, but in their everyday lives.

More than just sports

The vision for Off Day stretches even further. The production team is building a larger brand around the concept, with spin-offs already in the works. Off Mic will center on comedians, Off Stage on musicians, Off Script on actors, and Off Menu on chefs. Each show will peel back layers and present these public figures in moments of rest, reflection, and real-life rhythms.

As Uninterrupted’s VP Elyse Kellogg put it, the series reflects “a commitment to creative storytelling from the athlete’s point of view.” It’s a brand built not just on celebrity, but on authenticity. And in today’s landscape, that’s what resonates. Shout out to LeBron James and Naomi Osaka.