Paige Bueckers is settling into Dallas with a full heart and a full plate. The No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft isn’t just ready to lead the Wings. She’s already left her mark at Wingstop. The brand has officially introduced Paige as the first-ever rookie in its “Rookie Draft Class,” and she now has a signature combo on the menu: six OG Hot classic wings, six Hickory Smoked BBQ boneless wings, two Garlic Parmesan tenders, a large seasoned fries, and two ranch dips, per Complex.

“It’s a blessing just to be able to partner with Wingstop,” Paige said. “I’ve been a huge fan ever since I was young—it’s my go-to spot.” Her excitement feels as real as her game. She added, “I really think that food brings people together…I hope other people like it as much as I do.”

Paige Bueckers x Wingstop pic.twitter.com/63MSFrWaZT — womensports (@womensports13) July 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

One thing’s for sure: people are already familiar with her appetite. Back when Bueckers led UConn to a national title, a $540 Wingstop receipt with her name on it went viral. The internet couldn’t believe it. Four hundred boneless wings? Yep. It happened. And it wasn’t just for her.

“It was definitely for everybody who was at the after-party,” she told Complex. “After we won a Natty, it was just a huge celebration. There were some leftovers that we got to take when we went home. So all in all, it was just the perfect order.”

Wings, wisdom, and Kyrie’s support

Naturally, the conversation with Complex turned into a full-on wing breakdown. Boneless or bone-in? Paige said she goes through phases but would lean boneless. Favorite sauce? Buffalo. Flats over drums. Ranch over blue cheese.

But the moment took a turn from flavor to inspiration when Kyrie Irving’s name came up. The Dallas Mavericks star welcomed her to the city with love, and Paige lit up when asked about him.

“He's one of my favorite players of all time,” she said. “He’s unapologetically himself. He doesn’t care about people’s opinions or narratives. He’s just Kyrie.”

She admires his fearlessness, both in style and substance. “To go along with that, with the skill that he has and the work ethic that he has… it’s really like a dream come true,” she added. “My childhood self is smiling.”

Now, with her face on a Dallas billboard and her name next to a Wingstop combo, Paige Bueckers is bringing her flavor to the WNBA both on the court and on the plate. Dallas, you’ve got a real one.