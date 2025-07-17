Even if he is dating NXT star Lola Vice, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest is playing it cool after they were recently seen attending a New York Yankees game.

During an appearance on Fox 5 Good Morning New York, the interviewer said “everyone” was speculating over who he brought to the game, to which Priest replied, “Oh, well, I don't know about all that.”

However, Priest would not give any more details. He simply said, “No comment,” after his previous comment, keeping it close to the vest.

Damian Priest on Good Morning New York (Part 2) Video Rights: Fox5 Good Morning New York pic.twitter.com/1o8d00dMvY — Damian Priest Fan Source Media (@DPFanSource2) July 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

The conversation swiftly moved off the topic once Priest declined to comment. It would appear he is keeping his personal life private, and all the power to him.

Are WWE's Damian Priest and Lola Vice dating?

There has been no confirmation that Priest and Vice are dating. However, they were seen attending a Yankees game together in June, as the interviewer mentioned.

For those wondering, Vice is one of WWE's top NXT Superstars. She was previously a mixed martial artist as well, competing in Bellator MMA. She went 4-1 in her MMA fights.

Vice debuted in WWE in 2023. She quickly earned an NXT Women's Championship match by winning the 2023 NXT Women's Breakout Tournament. She then tried to cash in her contract while Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria had a match. However, she was unsuccessful in her challenge. Vice would once again try to challenge for the NXT Women's Championship, but she was unsuccessful again.

Priest, meanwhile, is at the height of his popularity. He is currently one of the top babyface stars on the Friday Night SmackDown roster. 2024 was a breakout year for him, as he won the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time.

He would go on to hold the belt for 118 days before losing it to Gunther at SummerSlam. His Judgment Day stablemate Finn Bálor cost him the championship, effectively kicking the “Archer of Infamy” out of the group.

Since then, Priest has become a singles star. He had a feud with Drew McIntyre that got showcased at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada.