After 149 shows, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is over, and its box office haul officially eclipsed $2 billion.

The New York Times reports that the final box office total for the Eras Tour is $2,077,618,725. That makes it the highest-grossing tour of all time.

With that, she doubles the previous record. Coldplay's ongoing Music of the Spheres Tour is the highest-grossing rock tour ever, making over $1 billion.

Over 10 million fans got to see Swift on her latest tour. Around this time last year, Swift's Eras Tour became the first to top $1 billion in ticket sales. Coldplay is the only other artist to accomplish that feat.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: The highest-grossing tour ever

The Eras Tour is in elite company at the top of the concert tour box office. She has out-grossed the likes of Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour ($939 million), Ed Sheeran's Divide Tour ($776 million), and U2's 360 Tour ($736 million).

It will take a lot for Swift to top what the Eras Tour has done. However, if anyone has earned the right to be given the benefit of the doubt, it is Swift.

What is the tour?

The Eras Tour is Swift's biggest concert tour to date. It is a celebration of her entire discography as she takes her fans on a journey through her history.

Every night, she plays over 40 songs for three-and-a-half hours. Songs from almost all of her albums are played during each show. Additionally, she plays a couple of deep cuts during the acoustic mini-set every night.

It started on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. Throughout its run, she took it to North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australia. 149 shows took place throughout the itinerary.

She was joined by several A-list acts who opened for her. Paramore, Muna, Gracie Abrams, Phoebe Bridgers, Sabrina Carpenter, Haim, and Maisie Peters are just a few of the artists who have opened for her on the tour.

The Eras Tour is also Swift's second all-stadium tour. Her previous Reputation Stadium Tour, which took place from May 8, 2018, to November 21, 2018, similarly took place all in stadiums.

During her tour, Swift released three studio albums. First were Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version) in 2023. She then released The Tortured Poets Department in April 2024, resulting in her changing up her setlist.

It is unclear what she will do now that the tour is over. Perhaps she will finally announce the final two re-recorded albums in her (Taylor's Version) series, Taylor Swift and Reputation.