NFL legend JJ Watt recently attended one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows and has high praise for it.

Watt gave a glowing review of the show while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show. He praised Swift's endurance throughout the three-and-a-half-hour show as well as her schedule. He pointed out how Swift performs Eras Tour shows almost every night, whereas NFL players usually get a week of rest in between games.

“That was an unbelievable performance, was it not?” Watt praised. “Unbelievable. Shocking. It's insane. When I [went,] I think it was three and a half hours, [and] we're talking straight. [The] longest break? Max[imum] 10 minutes. It was just pure singing, dancing, moving.”

Expand Tweet

Watt also continued by lamenting that fans do not appreciate how much she puts into the shows. He continued talking about her endurance and ability shown each night.

“I am truly impressed by the physical stamina and ability of it, I don't think people give that anywhere near enough credit,” Watt added. “I think popularity and the hype and everything about it, people grasp that — I don't think they understand how difficult that has to be to get up there for that long, every night, back-to-back-to-back, and to deliver a performance that's for that person in the crowd who's only seeing it for that one night, the most memorable performance for them.”

Who is JJ Watt?

Taylor Swift fan JJ Watt was selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. He spent most of his NFL career with the team, winning Defensive Player of the Year three times as a part of the squad. He was also named to five Pro Bowls and seven All-Pros (five First-team, two Second-team).

Throughout his career, Watt tallied 114.5 sacks, 448 solo tackles, and 27 forced fumbles. He also intercepted two passes and caught three as a receiver.

In the later years of his career, Watt joined the Arizona Cardinals for two seasons. During that span, he had 13.5 sacks, including a 12.5 season in 2022.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

The Eras Tour is finally winding down after over 100 shows. Swift is a week away from starting the final slew of shows in Canada. She will perform six shows in Toronto before playing the final three in Vancouver.

It is her biggest venture to date. Swift's Eras Tour is a celebration of her entire discography as she performs songs from almost all of her albums.

As Watt and McAfee noted, each show goes for over three hours. She performs over 40 songs per night and also does an acoustic mini-set. During that part of the show, she usually breaks out a couple of deep cuts from her back catalog.

The Eras Tour began on March 17, 2023, with a show in Glendale, Arizona. After touring North America throughout the year, she ended 2023 with shows in Argentina and Brazil. Her 2024 itinerary saw her go to Japan, Australia, and Singapore before touring Europe and then later returning to North America.