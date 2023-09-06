Days after Taylor Swift's “Eras” tour concert film broke pre-sale ticket records, the box office projections are in. It looks like the concert film could have an MCU-like debut bigger than some blockbuster films.

A new report from The Hollywood Reporter claims that Swift's “Eras” tour film could open to $100 million domestically. The box office insider also wouldn't rule out the possibility of the film hitting north of $150 million domestically.

Granted, it's not like Swift's film will have any competition. It already scared off the new Exorcist film into opening one week earlier on October 6, while Meg Ryan's long-awaited return to the silver screen got pushed to November 3. Sony's Spider-Man spin-off Kraven the Hunter moved to next August because of the SAG-AFTRA strike, and ditto for Dune: Part Two, which moved to March 2024.

In terms of how Swift's concert film stacks up against similar projects, Justin Bieber: Never Say Never opened to $73 million in 2011 (not adjusted for inflation). Michael Jackson's posthumous documentary/concert film, This Is It, opened to $72.1 million domestically in 2009.

The ticket presales alone for Swift's “Eras” tour concert film brought unforeseen success. It made $26 million in the first 24 hours of being on sale, beating out AMC Theatres' previous record held by Spider-Man: No Way Home ($16.9 million).

Taylor Swift's “Eras” tour began in March in Glendale, Arizona. It traveled across the United States throughout the summer, and she just did a few dates in Mexico. She will move on to Argentina and Brazil in November before hitting Japan, all over Europe, and more in 2024.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Film will be released on October 13.