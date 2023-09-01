Taylor Swift's “Eras” tour concert film has made waves in the film scene. The presales have exceeded expectations, outgrossing Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with $37 million across AMC, Regal, and Cinemark. That hype has scared off the upcoming Exorcist sequel and Meg Ryan's new film, What Happens Later.

Two big releases have shifted in the wake of Swift's announcement. First, Blumhouse and Universal moved The Exorcist: Believer, up a week. It will now release on October 6. Then there is What Happens Later, Ryan's film that she co-wrote, directed, and starred in after a seven-year hiatus. That film moved back and will now release on November 3.

So we'll take our time…Are you ready for it? Meg Ryan ends her 14-year rom-com hiatus and the #Megaissance begins with #WhatHappensLater, now happening…later. Coming only to theaters November 3! https://t.co/EiOxfzAldp — Bleecker Street (@bleeckerstfilms) September 1, 2023

To announce What Happens Later's delay, Bleecker Street took the humorous route. In their X post (seen above), they reference Swift's “…Ready For It?”

Jason Blum, head of Blumhouse, also took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the release date change. Once again, Blum referenced a song off of Swift's Reputation album, this time “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Look what you made me do. The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23#TaylorWins — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) August 31, 2023

The Exorcist: Believer is the sixth film installment in the series. However, just as the recent Halloween trilogy did, Believer will serve as a direct sequel to the original film. In fact, the original film's star, Ellen Burstyn, will return. Leslie Odom Jr. also stars in the film. Ironically, David Gordon Green, who directed the recent Halloween trilogy, directs Believer.

Taylor Swift's upcoming “Eras” tour concert film gives fans who couldn't buy tickets a chance to see the show, or those who went to relive it. While the hype was always going to be big, the theater chains likely didn't expect such a huge response. The fact that other studios are acknowledging this and moving out of Swift's way says volumes about her starpower.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will be released on October 13.