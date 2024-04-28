Taylor Swift's mind is “blown” over the success of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department.
She posted on social media about the love for its debut, which was 2.61 units, the highest since Adele's 25, which was released in 2015, THR reports.
The singer took to Instagram to express her gratitude by posting several photos of herself putting the album together. Her fellow collaborator Post Malone is also included in several of the pics.
Taylor Swift posted on Instagram her thanks for her latest album's success
“My mind is blown,” she wrote. “I'm completely floored by the love you've shown this album.”
She added, “2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?? Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed.”
All the enthusiasm for her album also fuels her energy to get back on the road on her Eras Tour.
“I was already so fired up to get back to the tour but you doing THIS??” the singer continued. “May 9th can't come soon enough.”
May 9 is when she heads back out, performing in Paris, France.
The new album has taken off like crazy — as you can tell by those numbers.
Billboard reports it was No. 1 on the Billboard 200 (dated May 4). This marks her 14th chart-topping album, tying Jay-Z for the most Number 1 spots for a soloist.
Swift's figures are the largest streaming week for an album ever. It also marks the second-largest week for an album since the Billboard 200 started measuring by units in December 2014.
Her newest album was released at midnight ET on April 19 as a 16-song digital download album, along with a variation of 17-song physical versions. Shortly after its release, Taylor excited fans by stating an expanded 31-song edition as a digital download and streaming album.
“It's a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album,” she wrote. “I'd written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here's the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn't mine anymore…it's all yours.”
The deluxe edition generated 891.37M on-demand official streams for the week that ended on April 25 in the US. Hence, it becomes the single-largest streaming week for an album.
Other albums that come in close are Drake, Scorpion (745.92M), Drake, Certified Lover Boy (743.67M), Swift, Midnights (549.26M), Drake, For All the Dogs (514.01M), Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss (513.56M), Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time (498.28M), Lil Wayne The Carter V (433.02M), Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys (431.34M), and Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die (422.63M).
Obviously, Taylor Swift's megastardom isn't about to quiet down anytime soon. She's gearing up for her Eras tour, and things seem to be getting hot and heavy with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.
There's bound to be plenty more to come…