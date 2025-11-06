A new campaign for Lids will feature legendary sportscaster Stephen A. Smith, along iwth other celebrities and athletes like WWE couple Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio and rapper Quavo.

In the first ad for the “ALL CAPS” campaign, Smith is schooling Lids correspondents Quavo and Chase B on reporting. Smith is seen at his desk with Pittsburgh Steelers gear, meanwhile Quavo and Chase B are on-site in a store.

Quavo and Chase B don't understand the nuances of reporting, as they keeping throwing it back to each other, not Smith. “We got caps, and I love all caps,” Quavo says. “I don't discriminize. Back to you, Chase.”

After a few times, Quavo realizes their mistake. “Are we supposed to be saying ‘back to you' this much?” he asks. Chase B replies, “That's how they do it on TV, so I'm going to assume yes.”

Smith, the expert, then takes the spotlight back. “Okay, back to me,” Smith says before delivering the commercial's thesis statement, “Get all caps, all knits, all holiday, only at Lids.”

Stephen A. Smith's other Lids ads with celebs

That aws not the only ad for the campaign. In another ad, Smith throws it to the DJ duo Me N Ü, who are correspondents at a Lids store. Morgan interrupts her, saying, “Girls, those hats look great on you. I want one!” before throwing a Green Bay Packers hat on and delivering her WWE manta, “Watch me!”

It sounds like Morgan misunderstood why Me N Ü and others were texting in “all caps.” No, they weren't exclaiming everything; they were talking about Lids' new promotion. “Girl, that's because Lids has all the caps,” one of the Me N Ü members tells Morgan.

While Mysterio was just a background player in the ad with Morgan, he's featured in another one with Peter Rosenberg and Chicklet.

This time, Mysterio is wearing three San Diego team caps while being a “Junior Cap Correspondent.” He is in love with the “detail” of the Padres hats, and he tries to walk out of the store with about a dozen of them, thinking that “ALL CAPS” meant taking all of them. “Dom, ‘ALL CAPS' just means Lids has all the caps,” Rosenberg explains.

Mysterio now understands, and he ends the ad by throwing several hats on the ground. Chicklet then tells him, “You're gonna have to pay for these.”

In the final ad, Smith throws it over to Chickley, Chris Brickley, and Maleni. They are promoting the throwback NBA jerseys that Lids sells. Chicklet and Maleni are yelling over Brickley, and Smith tells him, “Get it back on track, Brickley!”

“Why's everyone talking so loud?” Brickley asks. “Oh, I get it — we're talking in all caps!”