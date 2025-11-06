According to a new report, more WWE stars could be going Hollywood by starring in the new movie Zootopia 2, which is set to be released on Nov. 26, 2025.

PWInsider reports that “two major WWE names” will star in Zootopia 2.While the names have not been revealed, they will reportedly be voicing zebras.

Zootopia 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the 2016 movie Zootopia. Byron Howard returns as one of the co-directors (he co-directed the first one with Rich Moore). He will direct it alongside writer Jared Bush.

The cast features returning stars like Gennifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman as Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, respectively. Others like Idris Elba will also return. Ke Huy Quan will make his debut in the franchise as Gary De'Snake.

Which WWE stars are in Zootopia 2?

The report didn't reveal the names of the WWE stars in Zootopia 2. Luckily, it won't be a long wait until fans find out who they are.

Zootopia 2's world premiere will be held in Hollywood next week. More than likely, the WWE stars will be revealed there when the film premieres.

Who could they be? One option is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who has previously starred in Disney movies, such as the first two Moana movies (and the upcoming live-action remake).

However, if The Rock was going to be in it, it'd likely be known. And it seems unlikely that he'd just voice a zebra, unless the character was poised to have a major role.

Cody Rhodes is another name to watch. He has been making his way to Hollywood. He recently made his big screen debut in the Liam Neeson-led Naked Gun remake. Additionally, he will star as Guile in the Street Fighter movie.

One last option could be Roman Reigns, who will also star in the Street Fighter movie. Reigns. has slowly been building his resume for a career in Hollywood post-wrestling, and he has expressed his interest in acting and wrestling at the same time.

Previously, Reigns has appeared in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, The Wrong Missy, Rumble, and The Pickup. He will play Akuma in the Street Fighter movie.

It's possible that none of these names are the ones in Zootopia 2. Either way, it is an exciting opportunity for the Superstars, whoever they are.