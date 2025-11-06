Meghan Markle is stepping back into the Hollywood spotlight for the first time since leaving Suits eight years ago. Sources confirmed to Deadline that the Duchess of Sussex has joined the cast of Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming film Close Personal Friends.

While her exact role remains under wraps, the project marks her first scripted acting appearance since she exited Suits in 2017, ahead of her engagement to Prince Harry. According to The Sun, the film stars Brie Larson, Lily Collins, Jack Quaid, and Henry Golding, and Markle was recently spotted on set in Pasadena.

Meghan’s Hollywood comeback begins

An insider told PEOPLE that Meghan “seemed very relaxed and happy” on set. “She introduced herself to everyone and was very sweet and down-to-earth,” the source said.

Although the role is described as “small,” those close to the production see it as a significant moment. “This is a massive moment for Meghan and signifies a return to doing what she truly loves,” a studio source told The Sun. “She has been swamped with offers, but this one felt right.”

The project represents a symbolic reset for Markle, who previously told Variety in 2022 that she was “done” with acting. “Never say never,” she said at the time, “but my intention is to absolutely not.” Now, nearly three years later, her words have come full circle.

From Dodger Stadium to film set

Just days before the acting news broke, Meghan and Prince Harry were spotted courtside at Game 4 of the World Series in Los Angeles. The couple enjoyed a behind-the-scenes tour of Dodger Stadium, shared photos of “Dodger Dogs,” and cheered the team to a second straight MLB title.

That playful outing turned out to be a soft reintroduction to the public eye. Meghan later shared candid Instagram moments from the night — a rare glimpse of spontaneity from the usually composed Duchess. Between her World Series appearance and her new film role, it’s clear she’s leaning into her Los Angeles roots again.

Beyond acting, Markle has stayed busy with projects under her Archewell banner, her Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, and her As Ever lifestyle brand. But as one source told The Sun, “It’s Meghan’s way of gently putting her toe back in the water and seeing how she enjoys being back on set. Everyone involved is super excited.”

Her appearance in Close Personal Friends may be brief, but it marks a turning point — a nod to the woman she was before royalty and a glimpse of who she’s becoming in this next chapter.