One of the guests at the premiere of Stranger Things Season 5 was WWE Superstar Liv Morgan, who is currently rehabbing her shoulder injury.

Morgan stunned on the red carpet, wearing a lacy lack dress that fit in with the background of the red carpet. This marks one of her first public appearances since her injury.

Liv Morgan attended the Stranger Things Season 5 Premiere pic.twitter.com/sChXyhAsbc — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) November 7, 2025

Hopefully, she enjoyed the festivities. She was one of the many celebrities in attendance. Of course, Stranger Things Season 5 stars like Millie Bobby Brown were there as well.

When will WWE star Liv Morgan return from her injury?

Currently, Morgan is on a hiatus from WWE due to her injury. Previous reports stated that she may be targeting an “early 2026” return.

That means she could return at the 2026 Royal Rumble PLE. The annual Royal Rumble matches are a spot where WWE likes to debut new stars and bring back old ones. Morgan's return would be a big surprise, and she had previously returned there.

Her injury was suffered during the June 16, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW. She was taken down by Kairi Sane within the first few seconds of the bout. She immediately rolled out of the ring, and she was escorted backstage for further evaluation, ending the match.

Unfortunately, the injury required surgery. This is not her first shoulder injury, either. Her first shoulder injury put an abrupt end to her first Women's Tag Team Championship reign with Raquel Rodriguez in 2023. Later in the year, she suffered a second shoulder injury, which caused her to miss six months of action.

Before her latest injury, Morgan was on a tear. She won the Women's World Championship from Becky Lynch at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring PLE. Her reign lasted 226 days before she lost it to Rhea Ripley during the RAW on Netflix premiere on Jan. 6, 2025.

Additionally, Morgan landed a role in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, which she will star in alongside Shun Oguri and Lily James. She has previously acted in The Kill Room and an episode of Chucky.