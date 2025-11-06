The current President of WWE, Nick Khan, has explained the recent ticket price increase, which has affected fans worldwide hoping to attend live shows.

In Khan's mind, the ticket price increase WWE fans have seen isn't unreasonable. The ticket price increase aligns with the company's goals for its live event strategy. During the Q3 earnings call on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, via Sports Illustrated, Khan addressed the controversy.

“Capacity continues to be very high,” Khan claimed. “We've increased prices appropriately with the marketplace. That's for the PLEs, RAW, SmackDown, SNME [Saturday Night's Main Event], and every other ticketed program that WWE has. We remain bullish on it.”

“A couple of years ago, when TKO was put up, one of the first things we collectively did was reduce the non-televised live events, which created more scarcity in the marketplace for our televised events,” he explained, “and our continued international expansion only furthered that.”

In other words, WWE wants their events to feel more special due to the scarcity of them. Having events overseas — like WrestleMania 43 heading to Saudi Arabia — “creates more scarcity in the United States, which is a good thing in terms of our overall gauge,” as he put it.

Khan is not only WWE's President, he is also part of TKO's board of directors. He has been with WWE for years, and he worked his way up the ladder. He was previously Co-CEO with Stephanie McMahon before the TKO merger. However, upon McMahon's resignation, he was named sole CEO before WWE merged with Endeavor Group Holdings.

Article Continues Below

Will WWE ticket prices continue to go up?

Unfortunately, it sounds like WWE's high ticket prices are here to stay. Fans have previously expressed their displeasure with them, but WWE and TKO Group Holdings are not letting up.

WWE is making moves. Their upcoming 2026 Royal Rumble PLE will be held in Saudi Arabia for the first time. Then, in 2027, WrestleMania 43 heads there as well.

Of course, events will still take place in the United States. Most episodes of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown still take place in the United States. The company does embark on international tours, though, and expect those to continue as its strategy continues playing out.