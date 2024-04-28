Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce swung into The 15 and Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic gala — all decked out to support their teammate's fundraising efforts.
PEOPLE reports the event was held in Las Vegas on April 27. There, they met with Patrick and his wife, Brittany Mahomes. Many other guests were also present.
According to the official website, “15 and the Mahomies is dedicated to improving the lives of children. The Foundation supports initiatives that focus on health and wellness, communities in need of resources, and other charitable causes. It was established by NFL MVP and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in 2019.”
Considering Kelce is Mahomes teammate, it's no wonder they showed up.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrive at The 15 and Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic
A clip posted on X shows the couple arriving hand-in-hand to their table.
Taylor & Travis looking gorgeous as always 🤩
The most powerful couple attending the Mahomes foundation gala tonight. 🤗#TaylorSwift #TravisKelce #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/3DwJwiv2uk
— Tayvis1989 (@TayvisEra1989) April 28, 2024
Additionally, Swift put four tickets for her Eras Tour up for auction. Kelce seems to have convinced her to do so. A clip shows the NFL player onstage, calling Swift his “significant other.” He then told the crowd about The Tortured Poets Department singer's contribution.
“I was just talking to my significant other and uh,” Kelce announced. “We might have one other auction item that wasn't on the docket — has anyone heard of the Eras Tour?”
Auctioneer Harry Santa was on stage with the football star. He said, “Who would pay hundred of thousands just to know Taylor Swift is actually cheering you on as you're winning four of her tickets — this is insane! Let's go!”
It seems like the auction paid off, as Swift's tickets went for a staggering $80,000. In addition, Mahomes was auctioning off signed footballs for $10,000 each.
Before the big fundraising event, TMZ reported that Taylor and Travis hit the Las Vegas Strip with Patrick and Brittany.
They went to Easy's Cocktail Louge, which is located inside the ARIA Resort & Casino. It's a more secluded destination, so they could potentially get more privacy. The tactic seemed to pay off because no photos of all of them hanging out were leaked.
Las Vegas is where the Chiefs won the Super Bowl earlier this year, defeating the San Francisco 49ers, so there's no doubt these celebrities have many good memories associated with the city. This gala and getting together on the Strip only adds to the memorable times.
Chilling, getting out, and having fun between work seems ideal. The NFL is in the off-season right now, and Swift is taking a break before her Eras Tour kicks off again in Paris, France, on May 9. So things will get extra busy soon.
Still, a lot is going on. Taylor just released The Dead Poets Society, which has broken streaming records and propels the singer into some realm beyond superstardom. The new album was built upon a ton of hype since she announced it was coming at the Grammy's earlier this year.
We're bound to see a ton more of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce participating in other events and activities. Especially after the NFL star announced she was his “significant other.”
If it happens, imagine how much they could auction off a spot to attend their wedding for?