Blake Lively has opened up about Taylor Swift canceling her Eras Tour shows in Vienna due to a terror plot.

Speaking to Access Hollywood at the premiere of It Ends With Us, Lively was asked about the Vienna shows. She shared her concerned reaction.

“Oh, my gosh. How terrifying. But thank goodness that they are completely on top of that,” Lively said.

Being that this was at a premiere, Lively was rushed to the next spot on the red carpet. Given Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's friendship, she probably has even more thoughts on the matter. But she did seem concerned for her friend and the godmother of her children.

Why did Taylor Swift cancel her Vienna shows?

Originally, Taylor Swift was supposed to play three shows on the Eras Tour in Vienna, Austria, from August 8-10. However, the Eras Tour shows were canceled due to a terror plot that was allegedly going to target her shows.

More details have come to light over the coming days. Three teenagers were arrested for their part in it. They had “self-made explosives and machetes” and were preparing to attack concertgoers.

Luckily, the shows were canceled, and nothing happened. While a disappointing development, Swifties continued celebrating the singer in the streets of Vienna.

Also, Swift will still play her five shows in London, England, from August 15-20. These final five shows at Wembley Stadium will close out the European leg of the Eras Tour.

After that, Swift will go on an extended break before resuming the Eras Tour in October 2024. She will play a string of 18 shows from October to December that will conclude her blockbuster tour. Nine of the last shows will take place in the United States, while the last nine will take place in Canada.

Who is Blake Lively?

Blake Lively first gained fame for her role in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. She reprised the role in the 2008 sequel. But her true breakout came when she starred in Gossip Girl for the CW from 2007-12.

Her career on the big screen picked up with roles in New York, I Love You, The Town, and Green Lantern. She starred with her now-husband Ryan Reynolds in Green Lantern. She has also starred in Hick, The Age of Adaline, The Shallows, A Simple Favor, and The Rhythm Section.

Lively has continued to be booked and busy in 2024. She opened the year with a role in John Krasinski's IF. Her husband also starred in it.

She then had a cameo in Deadpool and Wolverine, also led by Reynolds. She played Lady Deadpool, a role some theorized was going to be played by Swift.

Now, Lively is promoting It Ends With Us. The movie is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's 2016 novel of the same name. It follows a young woman named Lily (Lively) who falls in love with Ryle (played by Justin Baldoni). As their relationship progresses, Lily begins struggling with her past, especially when Ryle begins having more episodes of rage.