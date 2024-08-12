The 2024 Paris Olympics brought all the celebrities out. Over the past two weeks, we've seen multiple celebrities travel to the City of Light to cheer on Team USA as they compete in the Olympic Games. Celebrities such as Snoop Dogg, Queen Latifah, Gabrielle Union, and even First Lady Jill Biden were in attendance. Many celebrities' children were also in attendance, including Bryce and Bronny James, to cheer on their dad, Lebron James, as he competed with Team USA’s men’s basketball team. Along with Bronny was Parker Whitfield, the oldest daughter of actors Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Dondre Whitfield.

The two were seen last week sitting front row at Team USA’s game against Serbia, which has since sparked dating rumors. Bronny’s younger brother, Bryce, was also there with a young lady. This was the second time the two had been seen together during the Olympic Games. They had also been seen together just two days prior at the USA vs. Brazil game. Based on the photos, it's hard to tell if the two are an item or just friends, but either way, they make a cute pair.

Whitfield is currently a student at Spelman College in Atlanta. Her parents shared the exciting news in January of last year. Whitfield enrolled at Spelman in the fall of 2023.

“And just like that our baby is off to college. Wasn’t I just changing her diapers last week. Time has gone by way too fast. I know she’s ready but I’m going to miss my baby. @alldondre we did good my love,” Salli wrote in an Instagram caption last year.

“One day, Parker asked me ‘Dad what do you think I should do about my schools?’, I told her that all of her choices would offer her a great EDUCATION! I then told her to choose a great EXPERIENCE!!!” Dondre said.

Parker is one of many celebrities' children to continue their education at an HBCU. Whitfield is currently a Spelman sister with Zahara Jolie and Krista Nicole Campbell, the daughters of Angelina Jolie and gospel singer Erica Campbell. Angel Bryant, the daughter of Pastor Jamal Bryant and Real Housewives star Giselle Bryant, also attends Spelman, while her twin sister Adore attends Hampton University.

Earlier this year, Ronna Paul, the daughter of Lebron James agent Rich Paul, graduated from Clark Atlanta University. Paul even received a special shoutout from her superstar stepmom, Adele. Nigel Sanders, the son of NFL legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders, also graduated this past spring from Howard University.