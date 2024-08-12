There are not many film series out there like Mission: Impossible. All of that success can be attributed to Tom Cruise and his acumen for performing his own stunts. So, it was just right that he was the one elected to carry the Olympics flag out of Paris and bring it to Los Angeles for the closing ceremony. Everyone was amazed at how the action star represented Team USA very well. He even gave the global community a sneak peek of what's to come in the next four years.

Tom Cruise jumped from the roof of State de France to mark the end of the Paris Olympics and start the preparations for Los Angeles 2028. The Mission: Impossible legend was only strapped to a cable while he descended to the crowd. When he ended up landing, he shook the hands of Team USA members along with other stars who valiantly competed in the Olympics.

He then ended up grabbing the Olympics flag and mounting a motorcycle. Tom Cruise revved up the engine of the vehicle and echoes of its engine roared throughout the Paris Olympics audience. Afterward, he drove out of the stadium. Then, a teaser for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics was shown. Fans saw Cruise mount the Olympics flag on the Hollywood sign. The iconic landmark's two o's would then make up the base for the rings of the Olympics.

Fans loved Tom Cruise's Olympics closing ceremony stunt

It was an insane performance to cap off a great event. Team USA fans got hyped up after seeing the teaser and Crusise's stunts.

“One thing about America is that they know how to put on a show. I’m excited for the LA 2028 Olympics. No matter what you might think of Tom Cruise. His star power and talent can’t be denied,” a fan said.

Another avid spectator also loved the performance, “Tom Cruise wires down into the Olympics Stadium and then starts singing?!?”

Some were even making bold declarations about the Los Angeles event already, “The Americans stopped messing around and made the Olympics with Tom Cruise into a Mission Impossible style and left Joan of Arc and all that period stuff behind. Here we are, this is Hollywood.”