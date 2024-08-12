Harrison Ford is now a Disney Legend, according to the 2024 D23.

During the 2024 D23 expo, Bob Iger welcomed Ford to the stage. John Williams' iconic “Raiders March” from Indiana Jones played as Ford took the stage.

He was not the only legend to take the stage. 13 other Disney Legends were celebrated at the ceremony hosted by Ryan Seacrest. The Disney Legends Hall of Fame was first awarded in 1987.

The 2024 class of Disney Legends

Below is the full list of the 2024 class of Disney Legends.

Colleen Atwood (Costume Design)

Angela Bassett (Film and Television)

Martha Blanding (Parks and Resorts)

James L. Brooks (Television)

James Cameron (Film)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Film)

Miley Cyrus (Television and Music)

Steve Ditko (Publishing)

Harrison Ford (Film)

Mark Henn (Animation)

Frank Oz (Film and Television)

Kelly Ripa (Television)

Joe Rohde (Imagineering)

John Williams (Music)

What is D23?

D23 is the official fan club of The Walt Disney Company, established in 2009. They host a biennial expo, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, that has become a big deal. Marvel Studios and Star Wars make their way to break huge news regarding upcoming projects.

At this year's event, for example, the synopsis for Toy Story 5 was revealed, Incredibles 3 was announced, and Avatar 3 has a title (Fire and Ash). Those were just a few of the major developments announced at the expo.

Harrison Ford's career

Why Harrison Ford was named a Disney Legend is pretty clear. He has been a major part of their IPs, such as Indiana Jones and Star Wars. While Disney may not have started either franchise, they have distributed the latest installments.

After first gaining notoriety for his small roles in Getting Straight, American Graffiti, and The Conversation, Ford broke out in George Lucas' Star Wars in 1977. This led to roles in Apocalypse Now, Blade Runner, and more.

Ford would reprise his role of Han Solo in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi in 1980 and 1983, respectively. He is also in the sequel trilogy, released by Disney. In 1981, he began his tenure in the Indiana Jones franchise with Raiders of the Lost Ark.

The Indiana Jones franchise became Ford's signature role. He reprised the roles in four sequels — Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989), Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), and Dial of Destiny (2023).

Dial of Destiny is the only Indiana Jones movie from Disney. Despite a massive budget and it being billed as Ford's final adventure with the fedora, it flopped. Dial of Destiny made just $383 million worldwide.

Throughout the '80s and '90s, Ford continued his meteoric rise as a leading man with roles in Witness, Presumed Innocent, Regarding Henry, Patriot Games, The Fugitive, Air Force One, and Six Days, Seven Nights.

His recent movies

Recently, Ford has acted in Cowboys in Aliens, 42, Ender's Game, The Expendables 3, The Secret Life of Pets 2, and The Call of the Wild. Additionally, he is gearing up for his debut in another franchise — the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Starting in Captain America: Brave New World, Ford will take over the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. He will reprise the role in Thunderbolts.