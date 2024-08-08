Despite Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows in Vienna being canceled due to an alleged terrorist plot, her London shows seem safe. The final five shows of the European leg of the blockbuster tour are due to commence on August 15 and run until August 20.

Variety reports that Swift's Eras Tour shows in Wembley Stadium in London, England, are still on. This is a big relief after Swift had to cancel her only three shows in Vienna.

Sources told Variety that “Swift's team are currently working closely with both tour promotor AEG and Wembley to review the situation, including any additional security measures that may be incorporated.”

Why were Taylor Swift's Vienna shows canceled?

Originally, Swift was due to perform three shows from August 8-10 in Vienna, Austria, on the Eras Tour. However, Austrian authorities announced that two suspects were arrested after an alleged terrorist plot in Vienna. They were reportedly eyeing the city, which was due to host the Eras Tour.

So, Swift's team decided to cancel the shows. Refunds will be issued to any ticket buyers. At least Swifties seemed to take the news in stride. Recent photos and videos show fans singing and exchanging bracelets in the streets of Vienna.

The final London shows are some of Taylor Swift's biggest yet on the Eras Tour. Paramore, who have opened every show of the European leg, will open all five shows. Each night will also feature a different second guest. Suki Waterhouse and Maisie Peters are just two of the names joining Paramore to open the shows.

After that, Swift will return to North America for the final 18 shows of the Eras Tour. Nine of them will be performed in the United States, while the final nine will be performed in Canada.

What is the Eras Tour?

The Eras Tour is perhaps Swift's most ambitious venture to date. Throughout each three-hour show, Swift plays songs from almost all her albums. She also performs a few deep cuts each night during the acoustic mini-set. Each show features roughly 45 songs.

Since albums like Lover, Folklore, and Evermore did not get proper headlining tours, the Eras Tour celebrates them and her other work. Lover was released in 2019 and had its tour canceled due to the pandemic, and both Folklore and Evermore were released during the pandemic.

Before the tour, Swift also released a couple of re-recorded albums, Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version), and a new album, Midnights.

While the tour has been going on, Swift has released two more re-recorded albums, Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version), as well as another original album, The Tortured Poets Department.

There are a couple more albums left to re-record — Swift's self-titled debut album and Reputation. Perhaps one of them will be announced by the time the Eras Tour is over.

To commemorate the tour, Swift released a concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. It was released on October 13, 2023, and was a smash hit. During its theatrical release, the film made over $260 million worldwide. Disney+ also has an extended (Taylor's Version) cut on the streaming service.