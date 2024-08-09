After two teenagers were arrested in the Taylor Swift Vienna Eras Tour terror plot, a third has been arrested.

It is being reported that a third teenager was arrested in Vienna on Thursday, August 8 (via NPR). This was after authorities “realized he'd been in contact with the alleged ringleader before the sinister plans were uncovered,” per Interior Minister Gerhard Karner.

“He had been in contact with the main perpetrator, but is not directly connected to the attack plans,” said Karner. “But, as we found out a few days ago, he took an oath of allegiance specifically to the IS on August 6.”

The latest arrest comes a couple of days after a 19-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested on Tuesday, August 6. This was just two days before Swift's Vienna shows were set to begin.

Why did Taylor Swift's Vienna shows get canceled?

Allegedly, there was a terror plot targeting Taylor Swift's Vienna Eras Tours. Some of the attackers were reportedly hired as security inside the venue. NPR notes that the attack was planned for August 8 or 9.

The New York Post added more details about the planned attacks. The two suspects were allegedly going to attack people outside the venue, Ernst-Happel Stadium, with “self-made explosives and machetes.”

It would not end there. The supposed ringleader of the group reportedly had “chemical substances and technical devices” in his home.

While the teenagers have been arrested, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer explained the decision to cancel the shows. It comes down to timing.

“I understand very well that those who wanted to experience the concert live are very sad,” Nehammer said in a press conference. “Moms and dads are looking after their daughters and songs, who were full of enthusiasm and anticipation for this concert. But it's also important that in such serious moments as now, it's inevitable that safety comes first.”

Luckily, the Eras Tour is still set for its final European shows at Wembley Stadium. From August 15 to 20, Swift will play five final shows on the current European leg of the tour.

After that, Swift will go on an extended break until October. She will then play a second North American leg to wrap up the blockbuster tour.

The Eras Tour is Swift's most ambitious venture to date. Throughout each show, she plays over 40 songs and performs for over three hours. Songs from almost all of her albums are performed, and some deep cuts. In each show, Swift plays a mini acoustic set with mashups of lesser-known songs.

Since beginning in March 2023, the finish line is in sight for Swift. She spent most of 2023 touring North America before closing the year with shows in Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil.

She started 2024 by visiting Japan, Australia, and Singapore. After a two-month break, Swift began the European leg of the Eras Tour with a stop in Nanterre, France. She has since country-hopped her way around Europe throughout the summer.

To commemorate the tour, she released a concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. It came out on October 13, 2023, and grossed over $260 million during its run.