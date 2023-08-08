The 2023 music reign of Taylor Swift continues to soar as she lands a whopping eight MTV VMA nominations.

The multi-talented artist has secured her position as the most nominated star of the year across several prestigious categories, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year for her hit single “Anti-Hero.” With her unparalleled presence and achievements, Swift has already clinched 14 VMAs. This year's showcase could potentially pave the way for her to become the most decorated artist in the history of MTV.

The current record holders are Madonna with 20 and Beyoncé with 16.

But Taylor Swift isn't the only one sending ripples of excitement throughout the music scene. Next to her is SZA securing six nominations, following the release of SOS last year. Joining the ranks of multi-nominated artists are Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sam Smith, each earning five nominations. With four nominations apiece, Blackpink, Diddy, and Shakira follow suit.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This year ought to be special as VMAs usher in a fresh wave of artists, marking a record-breaking number of first-time nominees – a whopping 35 in total. Kim Petras shines bright with five nominations, while Metro Boomin and Rema make their mark with three nods each. Meanwhile, rising stars Ice Spice, Reneé Rapp, Ayra Starr, GloRilla, Yung Miami, and Peso Pluma have garnered two nominations each.

But the spotlight doesn't stop there. The music industry’s fresh faces, including Aespa, boygenius, Fletcher, Fifty Fifty, JVKE, PinkPantheress, Stephen Sanchez, and more will be stepping into the limelight for the very first time.



The 2023 MTV VMAs are all set to blaze a trail on Tuesday, September 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT live from New Jersey's iconic Prudential Center.