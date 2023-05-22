It looks like the honeymoon phase for Taylor Swift and Matt Healy has yet to wear off, as the singer told her audience at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts this past weekend that she has “never been this happy in my life.”

While segueing into the live debut of the song “Question…?” off her latest album Midnights (video can be seen on TMZ), Swift said, “It’s insane. I kind of just feel like telling you, that I don’t know, that just… I’ve never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever before.”

“And I just want to thank you for being a part of that. It’s not just the tour, like, I don’t know, my life finally feels like it makes sense. So I thought I’d play this song which brings me a lot of happy memories,” she concluded.

It’s likely that Swift was referencing her relationship with Matt Healy — the lead singer of the 1975.

This admission came during the part of Swift’s “Eras” tour set where she plays two surprise songs from her discography. The second surprise song played at this concert was “Invisible” from Swift’s self-titled debut album. Following the surprise songs, Swift closed out the show with seven other songs from Midnights.

The “Eras” tour is Taylor Swift’s most ambitious tour yet — playing an average of 44 songs per night (her previous per-night average record was 19 songs on the “Reputation” stadium tour. As the title suggests, the concert spans Swift’s career as she plays the highlights (and some deep cuts) from all of her previous albums. On this tour, she also announced Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), the third of six Taylor’s Version albums.