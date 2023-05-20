Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn is expressing how he feels about the singer’s “budding romance” with Matty Healy. Alwyn reportedly “feels slighted and is distraught” about the singer seemingly moving on with Healy.

A source told the Daily Mail that Alywn is hurt because he put his “trust” in the Midnights singer when she said that she and Healy were just ‘friends.”

“Joe was aware that Taylor and Matt were making music together and collaborating,” the insider said.

“She told him that they had become friends, and he trusted her,” they continued before stressing that there was no “overlap” in the two relationships.

At this time, Alwyn is “doing his best to keep busy and focus on himself,” according to the source.

Alwyn and Swift dated for six years until they confirmed their split last month.

“They’ve had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together,” a source told PEOPLE, noting that “ultimately” Swift and Alwyn “weren’t the right fit for one another.”

Now Swift has been spotted with Healy lately whom she met in 2014.

Earlier this week, Swift and Healy are fueling more dating rumors after a recent New York sighting per PEOPLE. Swift who performed in Philadelphia over the weekend for her Eras Tour was out in the Big Apple with the UK native. The musicians were pictured leaving the Electric Lady Studios after a recording session in Greenwich Monday evening (May 15).

Both artists were dressed casually. Swift was spotted wearing a purple NYU sweater, black mini-skirt, and beige sneakers. Healy was seen rocking an all-black fit that was included a sweater and pants. He also seemingly had his hand on Swift’s back as they left the studio.

This follows the pair’s other New York outing last week. Swift and Healy weren’t alone either. The two were on a double date with Taylor’s friend and longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff, and his fiancée.

Swift, Healy, and Antonoff’s fiancée Margaret Qualley were seen dining at Casa Cipriani.

In images making rounds on social media, Swift and Healy were seen holding hands and walking next to one another.