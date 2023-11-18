Taylor Swift received name drop in Drake's new song 'Red button,' suggesting their friendly competition in the industry.

Who would've thought Taylor Swift would make it in Drake's song ‘Red Button' as part of his new album, Scary Hours 3?

Surprisingly, unlike Kanye West, Swift received praise from Drake. The lyrics express admiration for Swift, with Drake acknowledging her as the only artist he truly rates, emphasizing her impact on him. “Taylor Swift the only n—- that I ever rated/ Only one could make me drop the album just a little later/ Rest of y’all, I treat you like you never made it.”

In another twist within ‘Red Button,' Drake also references his ongoing and sometimes feud with Kanye West, suggesting that the conflict is back on. The lyrics touch on the cyclical nature of their disagreements, highlighting moments of reconciliation followed by renewed tensions.

Taylor and Drake are, no doubt, one of the powerhouse figures in the music industry. The two would even often find themselves in chart battles when releasing music simultaneously.

Just last year, their albums clashed, with Swift's Midnights and Drake's joint album Her Loss with 21 Savage. If recalled, Drake posted a story of his Billboard charts with a seemingly shade after Swift blocked the number 1 spot with Anti=Hero. As usual, the singer did not react on the shade.

Fans even speculate that despite the competition, Taylor Swift and Drake maintain a positive relationship

Drake's surprise announcement of Scary Hours 3 on social media revealed the spontaneity of his creative process. He mentioned producing the songs within the last five days, emphasizing the organic and impromptu nature of his music-making.