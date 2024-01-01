The pop star beats The King of Rock and Roll.

Taylor Swift has had a great 2023. And to wrap things up, she's just passed Elvis Presley for the record of most weeks at number one on album charts for a solo artist.

This is all thanks to her album 1989 (Taylor Version), which gave her 68 weeks on top of the album chart and passed Elvis Presley, Deadline reports. The Billboard 200 chart counts 1,250 streams through a paid subscription service to one album unit. It also counts 3,750 streams through ad-supported streaming service to one album unit.

Taylor Swift beats Elvis Presley for number one spot

She's in good company. The Beatles have close to double that number, USA Today mentions, with spending 132 weeks at number one on Billboard. However, they're a band and not a solo artist. Y! Entertainment states other contenders for the solo spot include Garth Brookes (52 weeks), Michael Jackson (51 weeks), Whitney Houston (46 weeks), Adele (40 weeks), and Elton John (39 weeks).

As for her and Elvis, beyond selling records, they have another connection — Tennessee. The King of Rock and Roll lived in Graceland. Meanwhile, Swift started in Nashville and attended high school in Hendersonville.

2024 is shaping up to be another busy one for Swift. When she's not attending Kansas City Chief's games, she's probably focused on her “Eras Tour.” She'll be on the road again with it in Tokyo, Japan, on February 7. This time around, she's set to perform 86 shows in the upcoming year.

Beyond that, she has two records to rerelease. This includes Reputation (Taylor's Version) and her self-titled album.

If only Elvis Presley were still alive, surely a Taylor Swift duet album with him would hit chart records that were out of this world.