Kelce opens up on how he got with the pop superstar.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop sensation Taylor Swift are probably the biggest couple in the world right now.

But the Chiefs' star says that he had a little help meeting Swift, according to J.R. Moehringer of the Wall Street Journal.

As Kelce once disclosed on his New Heights podcast, he tried but failed to meet Swift when she performed at Arrowhead (the Chiefs' home stadium) in July. But he later received some assistance from members of Swift's team.

“There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner: ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?' I had somebody playing Cupid,” said Kelce.

Kelce recalled the sage advice friends gave him before their first date.

“Everybody around me telling me: Don’t f— this up! And me sitting here saying: Yeah—got it.”

Swift has become a regular at Chiefs games, including a Christmas Day loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, so it certainly seems as though Kelce didn't screw anything up.

That Christmas Day game was Swift's eighth Kansas City game of the year, but she witnessed another defeat for Travis and the team. Despite the losses, Swift's romance with Travis Kelce appears to be going strong, with the couple celebrating their first Christmas together.

Swift's brother Austin was also in attendance for the Chiefs game, as well as their parents Andrea and Scott Swift. Austin however went the extra mile for the game and paraded around the suite in a head-to-toe traditional Santa costume with a red suit, red hat, and white beard.