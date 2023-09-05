Priscilla Presley is debunking rumors that she had sex with Elvis Presley when they first met. At the time of their first meeting, Priscilla was 14 and Elvis was 24.

“People think, ‘Oh, it was sex.’ No, it wasn’t,” Presley said at the Venice Film Festival press conference per PEOPLE. “I never had sex with him. He was very kind, very soft, very loving, but he also respected the fact I was only 14 years old. We were more in line in thought, and that was our relationship.”

There will be an upcoming biopic for Priscilla that will be a tell-all about her life, including her famous relationship with Elvis. During the press conference, she said that they really began speaking to one another based on that that that she really listened to the icon.

“It was very difficult for my parents to understand that Elvis would be so interested in me and why. And I really do think because I was more of a listener. Elvis would pour his heart out to me in every way in Germany: his fears, his hopes, the loss of his mother — which he never, ever got over. And I was the person who really, really sat there to listen and to comfort him. That was really our connection.”

“Even though I was 14, I was actually a little bit older in life — not in numbers. That was the attraction. I didn’t know why he put so much trust in me, but he did. And I never, ever, ever told anyone that I was seeing him, and that was another issue that he loved, is the fact that I never gave him up in any way. I never told anyone at school that I was seeing him. So, we built a relationship and then our relationship went on until I left.”

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley were married from 1967–1973.

“It wasn’t because I didn’t love him — he was the love of my life,” she said. “It was the lifestyle that was so difficult for me, and I think any woman can relate to that.”

Priscilla and Elvis had one daughter together, Lisa Marie. She was born in 1968. Priscilla also has a son with film producer Marco Garibaldi. Their son Navarone Garibaldi was born in 1987. Lisa Marie is Elvis' only child. Lisa Marie died earlier this year and Elvis died in 1977.

“But it didn’t mar our relationship, we still remained very close,” she continued. “And of course, we had our daughter [Lisa Marie], and I made sure that he saw her all the time. It was like we never left each other.”

The biopic on Priscilla's life, “Priscilla,” is directed by Sofia Coppola and is set to be released in theaters on October 27.