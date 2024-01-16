After a subtle Emmy reference, here's Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston's relationship timeline in 2016 and what happened after the breakup.

Rumors have it that Taylor Swift was briefly referenced by Tom Hiddleston at the Emmy. While presenting an award, the actor triggered speculation among Swifties with a lighthearted exchange with co-presenter Ke Huy Quan. Jokingly, Quan proclaimed, “Hi everyone, Tom Hiddleston wants all of you to know he loves me very much, right Tom?” Hiddleston responded, “I love you, man.”

Swift's fans quickly connected this banter to Hiddleston's three-month romance with the singer in 2016. Notably his infamous “I [heart] T.S.” tank top worn during her 4th of July party. Hiddleston explained the incident in a 2017 GQ interview, stating it was a joke and part of a game. On top of that, E!'s red carpet coverage even played Swift's song ‘Style' as Hiddleston arrived at the Emmys.

The Emmys added a touch of nostalgia to Hiddleston and Swift's past. Here's a quick timeline of their memorable history together.

The HiddleSwift romance

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston's whirlwind romance may have ended in September 2016 after three months of dating. But fans still remembered it fondly. Despite breakup rumors suggesting it was a publicity stunt, Hiddleston insisted their connection was real. The Loki actor even called Taylor “an amazing woman” and confirmed the authenticity of their relationship.

MAY 2016 – MET GALA

The two first met at a pre-Met Gala dinner in May 2016, with Swift still dating Calvin Harris. Their dance-off and bonding at the Met Gala fueled speculation. When Swift ended things with Harris, Hiddleston seized the opportunity, reaching out and courting her. Their romance blossomed. From a beach make-out session to visits to Rhode Island, Nashville, and even a tour of the world.

Including stops in Rome and Australia.

JULY 2016 – I ❤︎ T.S.

The paparazzi pics of Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston didn't stop at the pair. In between their tour of the world, Swift was seen meeting Hiddleston's parents. Not long after, the social media see him donning an “I ❤︎ T.S.” shirt at her 4th of July party. Despite media attention, Hiddleston expressed his happiness. Emphasizing the reality of their relationship.

However, not everyone's happy with the new couple. After Swift's break up with Calvin Harris, many were quick to call her names. While some even called Hiddleston “quick” and being “careless” by costars.

As the public eye intensified, Hiddleston, reflecting on their brief romance, acknowledged the challenges of dating in the limelight. Despite their genuine connection, they faced skepticism and scrutiny. The couple was last spotted together at a dinner in Santa Monica on July 27, 2016.

AUGUST 2016 – The silence

For a couple who likes to step out publicly, August was when the two lie lowed. Although Taylor Swift was still posting Instagram stories during the month, she has yet to accompany her new beau outside of her home.

7 years ago today, taylor swift via instagram stories: august 11, 2016 pic.twitter.com/ogexFwzRBe — Taylor Throwbacks (@ThrowbackTaylor) August 12, 2023

SEPTEMBER – The breakup

Eventually, the news came out that the pair officially ended things on September 6, 2016.

Swift, later on ended her year as a single woman. Until a paparazzi pic of her and now-ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn came out.

In 2017, the pop star made a song about Tom Hiddleston. The ‘Getaway car' was a description on how their relationship started and how fast it ended.