Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have already discussed their future according to a source per Entertainment Tonight. The athlete already has spoken up about Valentine's Day and how he wants to make it “special” and “fun” for her the source said.

“Whether you’re feeling the Valentine’s Day pressure like Jason and I, or trying to figure out the right gift for a significant other, Etsy is the go-to destination for adding that special touch,” Travis said after Jason read an ad about the online website on their podcast New Heights.

Jason admitted that he usually shops “last second just like every other man out here on the planet” after his wife called him out. He said that he “usually [gets] the same chocolates every year and the same flowers.”

“Ooooh, oh my gosh, chocolates and flowers!” Travis responded with sarcastic excitement.

“Taylor and Travis are doing really well,” the source says. “They try to spend as much time as they can together. Travis also makes it a point to make sure Taylor feels as comfortable as possible at his home. They have discussed their future as a couple and are excited at the idea of it.”

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Denies Engagement Rumors

Earlier this month, a source told ET that their family is very happy for them.

“They love being together no matter what they’re doing and appreciate the little things in life. They try to lead as normal lives as possible as a couple and are enjoying the upswing and growth in their relationship. They believe that timing is everything and that this is their time,” the source said. “Their families are both on board and everyone on Travis’ side loves Taylor and vice versa. It’s a supportive dynamic all around. Their loved ones have never seen either of them so happy and hope and believe that it will continue.”

While the couple is excited about the future, they denied rumors that they would be getting married soon.

An insider told Page Six that, “Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan.”

The source added: “They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July.”

However, another source per Us Weekly is denying that an engagement is just not on the table at least at the moment.

“Travis and Taylor have no plans on getting engaged this summer,” a source told the publication. “Things between them are going amazing, but they haven’t even been together for a year yet and still have so much to learn about each other.”