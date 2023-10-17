Lance Bass trolled Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and the NFL during their latest Monday Night Football telecast.

Bass' savage troll job

In recent weeks, Swift's appearances at NFL games to watch Kelce play have caused the cameras to cut to her. She's been seen in luxury boxes with the likes of the Kelce family and Brittany Mahomes, but it was NSYNC star Bass in the box this time.

He was ready if the broadcast cut to him. And when the camera landed on him, he waved at the camera with a sign that read: “Not Taylor Swift.”

This was a pretty fun (and harmless) rib at the expense of Swift, Kelce, and the NFL.

The blossoming romance between Swift and Kelce has caught fire in pop culture. They have quickly become the center of attention, with SNL even joking about how much the NFL has covered it. Given Kelce's status as one of their top players, it makes sense.

And all of that came to a head on the latest episode of SNL, which was hosted by Pete Davidson. One of the sketches mimicked an NFL broadcast and how they force Swift and Kelce references into their broadcasts. At the end of it, Kelce himself appears.

Lance Bass is known for being a part of NSYNC. The boy band just released their first single in two decades, “Better Place,” for the upcoming animated film, Trolls Band Together (which stars Justin Timberlake).

Taylor Swift also appeared with Travis Kelce on the episode of SNL — introducing Ice Spice's second song. She will soon be back on the road with her “Eras” tour, which also has a concert film in theaters.