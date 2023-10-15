Taylor Swift has always been a phenomenon in the music industry—and her “Eras” tour concert film — properly known as Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour — follows the same style.

From creating friendship bracelets, Swifties causing seismic shifts in the cultural landscape, and being a current darling of the NFL, Swift is 2023's main character. And on a massive 50-foot screen, her artistry unfolded even more as a captivating spectacle.

Filmed across three nights during her six-night residency at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the concert film compresses from three hours to a more manageable two hours and 45 minutes. Every song had the audience dancing along. But the absence of a 70,000-strong crowd's energy made it feel like a marathon. If anything, this only further shows Swift's remarkable energy and passion for her audience.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Concert Film) Review

In the “Eras” tour concert film, director Sam Wrench's production accomplishes an impressive feat. The movie interweaves shots of enthusiastic concert-goers and numerous close-up shots of Swift together. Wrench's precise shots also highlight the supporting team. This includes dancers, backing vocalists, and the band — who sometimes take a backseat to Swift during live performances.

The cinematography, done by concert film veteran Bret Turnbull (who shot Elton John's “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” show at Dodgers Stadium), adds a dynamic aspect to the film, often matching the intensity of the song that's being performed. The louder the bass, the more breathless the cuts. It can be dizzying and, at times, exhausting. However, it's a welcome relief when the camera captures the most emotional fan connection moments. And it's more prominent during “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)” and “Illicit Affairs.”

The only downside of the concert film was removing seven songs from the setlist, which was likely done to somewhat prune the runtime of this mammoth of a concert. Leaving out fan favorites like “Cardigan” and “Long Live” was a little disappointing.

Now, when it comes to choreography, it's important to note that Swift's performances don't feature physically-demanding dance moves. While the songs she plays from Reputation, 1989, and Midnights include a few danceable tracks, let's not act like she's the second coming of Michael Jackson. Nor does she have the powerhouse vocals of Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, or Beyoncé.

Swift instead plays to her unique strengths as an artist. This includes her theatric movements, storytelling voice, stage presence, and masterful songwriting. Much like Lionel Richie, Swift is a mastermind at writing bridges. Everyone in their seat can see this during “the first bridge of the evening” as she performs “Cruel Summer.”

Similar to the live show, the movie is a grand production that delivers precisely what it promises: The “Eras” tour concert, spanning 17 years of music across Swift's 10 studio albums. Devoid of any interstitials, interviews, or backstage footage.

That said, it's a visual delight where viewers can uncover treasures of intricacies. From the individual sequins on her couture bodysuits to the scuff marks on her stage. It's as if Swift is in front live.

Should you see Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour?

Taylor Swift's “Eras” tour film is more than a concert film — it's a celebration of the Swift's connection with her audience on a deeper level. Swift's on-stage magic is a testament to her natural charm, song-writing prowess, and the happiness she brings to her fans. Huge displays and dance moves might not mark her performances, but the film concert showcases the real Taylor Swift and the joy she finds in performing.

Grade: A

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is in theaters now.