During a break in the Eras Tour itinerary, Taylor Swift will go to the 2024 VMAs. She just landed 10 nominations at the 2024 ceremony and will be present to take home any awards she wins. However, could she announce the long-awaited Reputation (Taylor's Version) during the ceremony?

Variety reports that Taylor Swift will be present at the 2024 VMAs. Additionally, they note that she could announce Reputation (Taylor's Version) at the ceremony. “There may be a big tune-in among Swifties hopeful that she will use a VMAs speech to do it,” they said.

As Variety notes, Swift has a history of using her platform at awards ceremonies to announce new projects. At the Grammys, Swift won Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year. During her acceptance speech for the former, Swift announced her next album of original material, The Tortured Poets Department.

But Swifties will have to wait until September 10 to find out. It is possible that Swift could announce the long-awaited re-recorded album. Reputation is one of the last two albums remaining for Swift to re-record (her self-titled debut being the other).

For those unfamiliar, Swift is re-recording her first six albums, all of which were released by Big Machine Records. This began in 2021 when she released Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version). Two years later, Swift followed those up with Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version).

Any of her albums released by Republic Records (starting with Lover) are safe. They will not be re-recorded (yet) since they were not released by Big Machine Records.

When will Taylor Swift announce Reputation (Taylor's Version)?

For now, it is all speculation. Swift may hold off announcing Reputation (Taylor's Version) until a show on the Eras Tour. She still has eight shows remaining in Europe before returning to North America.

To close out the Eras Tour, Swift will play 18 shows in North America. Nine of them will take place in the United States before she goes to Canada for the final nine.

Throughout each three-hour show of the Eras Tour, Swift plays songs from almost all of her albums. Swift usually plays “Ready For It?,” “Delicate,” “Don't Blame Me,” and “Look What You Made Me Do” from Reputation.

Reputation is Swift's sixth studio album. It was released on November 10, 2017, and was produced by Swift, Jack Antonoff, Max Martin, Shellback, Ali Payami, Oscar Görres, and Oscar Holter.

Before the album came out, two singles were released: “Look What You Made Me Do” and “Ready For It?” Four more singles were subsequently released: “End Game,” “New Year's Day,” “Delicate,” and “Getaway Car.”

To celebrate the album, Swift went on her biggest tour up to that point, the Reputation Stadium Tour. As the name suggests, Swift only played in stadiums throughout the 53-show tour. Broods, Camila Cabello, and Charli XCX all opened for Swift on various dates of the tour.

A concert film, Tylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour, was released on Netflix for a limited time. Paul Dugdale directed it, and the film captured her second performance at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.