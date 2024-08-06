Kanye West released his collab album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures 2, on Saturday (August 3), and it's got the Swifties going. On the track, “Lifestyle” which also features Lil Wayne, the New Orleans-bred MC name-drops Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

“Codeine and cocaine, that's Lisa Turtle when it's Kelly / Ice up in my veins, old flames tryna melt me / I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce.”

Fans React To Kanye Mentioning Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Fans did not take too kindly to Kanye mentioning Swift on the record, although he wasn't the artist who said the line.

“Taylor can do the funniest thing possible and release Digital Versions of TTPD to block his @–,” one fan wrote.

“The obsession Taylor was truly his dream girl even during 2 marriages,”another fan responded to the bar.

“Taylor Swift is the standard! like every single person name drops her for clout!” another fan wrote.

This is not the first time Kanye has mentioned Taylor in one of his songs. Most infamously, Ye name-dropped Swift in his 2016 song “Famous,” where he claimed that The Tortured Poets Department creator's success was a result of him.

“I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that b—- famous (Godd—)/I made that b—- famous,” Ye raps in the second verse.

While the lyrics addressed to Swift brought more attention to the singer, the video also had the world talking as it featured fake images of celebrities naked in bed together. Some of the celebrities found in the video were Swift, Ye's then-wife Kim Kardashian, ex-girlfriend Amber Rose, Rihanna, Chris Brown, Anna Wintour, Bill Cosby, Kardashian's stepdad Caitlyn Jenner, George Bush, Donald Trump, and Ye himself.

Fans believe that Swift responded to the name-drop by wearing a t-shirt that read “I Bet You Think About Me” during her Red set at her latest concert at the PGE Narodowy stadium in Warsaw this weekend.