Jelly Roll stole the show at the 2024 WWE SummerSlam event, but another celebrity, Haliey Welch (aka the Hawk Tuah Girl), was there. She seemed impressed by the event.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Welch watched from the floor with her jaw dropped as Rhea Ripley took on Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship. This was the inaugural match of the annual event, which saw Morgan defeat Ripley to retain the title.

“Okay, so now I'm into women fighting,” the Hawk Tuah Girl quipped while watching the WWE event.

The stars were out for the WWE's second-biggest event of the year. Machine Gun Kelly showed up to support Logan Paul, and the aforementioned Jelly Roll performed at the event. He also took out Austin Theory with a devastating chokeslam.

Who is the Hawk Tuah Girl?

Haliey Welch, the Hawk Tuah Girl, has gotten her 15 seconds (and then some) of fame. She went viral for her appearance in a YouTube video from Tim & Dee TV. During it, Welch was asked for the “one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time.”

She replied, “You gotta give 'em that hawk tuah and spit on that thang!”

The clip quickly went viral, and the Hawk Tuah Girl became a celebrity. Haliey Welch has since found representation and is selling merchandise with her iconic saying on it.

Additionally, TV networks are looking to produce documentaries about her. While she was just a spectator of the WWE's SummerSlam PLE, who's to say she won't show up on screen in the future? After all, she did seem impressed by the match between Morgan and Ripley.

2024 SummerSlam

The 2024 SummerSlam event hailed from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 3, 2024. Seven matches were held on the main card.

Morgan and Ripley opened the show. It ended in a shocking twist as Ripley's on-screen lover, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, betrayed her and joined Morgan. They shared a passionate kiss to end the segment.

Several new champions were crowned in a row. Bron Breakker defeated Sami Zayn to become Intercontinental Champion in a brief six-minute match; LA Knight beat Logan Paul for the United States Championship; and Queen of the Ring winner Nia Jax dethroned Bayley for the Women's Championship.

A grudge match between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk followed Jax's major win. The former defeated the latter after Punk got into it with special guest referee Seth “Freakin” Rollins, costing himself the match.

After that, Gunther, the 2024 King of the Ring winner, defeated Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship. This came after Priest's Judgement Day teammate, Finn Bálor, cost him the match. The Judgement Day, as WWE fans knew it, has changed thanks to SummerSlam.

The main event was a WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and the new Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa. Despite Sikoa's best efforts, he could not take home the belt as the chickens came home to roost.

After months of antagonizing the Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, Sikoa paid for his actions. A furious Reigns returned during the main event, assisting Rhodes in defeating his former enforcer.

This was Reigns' second major return at a SummerSlam event. He kicked off his Tribal Chief era in 2020 during the yearly event. It helped reignite his career, and Reigns looks to do it again, this time as a babyface.