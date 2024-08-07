The NFL is all about physicality on the gridiron. However, the league does not look favorably at fighting during training camp practice, especially joint practices between two different teams. The NFL is sending a strong message to two teams who got caught up in a handful of fights earlier this week.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the NFL confirmed today that both the Detroit Lions and New York Giants will be disciplined for the fights at joint practice earlier this week. Each team will be fined $200,000 each.

The fines come after the league sent a memo to all 32 teams last month that said fighting and unprofessional conduct at joint practices would not be tolerated.

Recapping the joint practice fights between the Detroit Lions and New York Giants

The Lions and Giants did most of their fighting on Monday. During that one joint practice, there were at least eight visible fights between the two teams.

One fight was instigated by Giants QB Daniel Jones, who defended his center Greg Van Roten after he was shoved to the ground after a play by Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill.

“A situation happens like that, you try to stand up for your guys, but I thought it was a good competitive practice all day today. We made some plays and did some good things. There are things we need to shore up for sure, but good intensity and competitive spirit today,” Jones noted.

Both head coaches put a positive spin on the physical Tuesday practice, but avowed that their teams would keep cooler heads on Tuesday.

However, the fights continued into yesterday's practice. Most notably, Giants rookie Malik Nabers and Lions safety Kerby Joseph threw punches at each other after a passing play in the end zone that targeted Nabers.

Hopefully this does not become a pattern for either team throughout the rest of the preseason.