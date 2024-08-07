The NFL is all about physicality on the gridiron. However, the league does not look favorably at fighting during training camp practice, especially joint practices between two different teams. The NFL is sending a strong message to two teams who got caught up in a handful of fights earlier this week.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the NFL confirmed today that both the Detroit Lions and New York Giants will be disciplined for the fights at joint practice earlier this week. Each team will be fined $200,000 each.

The fines come after the league sent a memo to all 32 teams last month that said fighting and unprofessional conduct at joint practices would not be tolerated.

Recapping the joint practice fights between the Detroit Lions and New York Giants

Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond can't make a catch in the end zone against New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) during the first half of a preseason game at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
Mandatory Credit:
© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Lions and Giants did most of their fighting on Monday. During that one joint practice, there were at least eight visible fights between the two teams.

One fight was instigated by Giants QB Daniel Jones, who defended his center Greg Van Roten after he was shoved to the ground after a play by Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill.

“A situation happens like that, you try to stand up for your guys, but I thought it was a good competitive practice all day today. We made some plays and did some good things. There are things we need to shore up for sure, but good intensity and competitive spirit today,” Jones noted.

Related NewsArticle continues below
Ranking 10 greatest New York Giants of all time
Daniel Jones’ net worth in 2024
Malik Nabers, Kerby Joseph throw punches during another Giants-Lions fight
Lions get positive Terrion Arnold injury update after hit in Giants practice

Both head coaches put a positive spin on the physical Tuesday practice, but avowed that their teams would keep cooler heads on Tuesday.

However, the fights continued into yesterday's practice. Most notably, Giants rookie Malik Nabers and Lions safety Kerby Joseph threw punches at each other after a passing play in the end zone that targeted Nabers.

Hopefully this does not become a pattern for either team throughout the rest of the preseason.