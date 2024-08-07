The Dallas Wings and Raising Cane's are in agreement on a multi-year contract. The team announced the news Wednesday, as the Wings became the second WNBA partnership for Raising Cane's. Early in the 2024 WNBA season, the Chicago Sky and Raising Cane's agreed to a partnership.

Many teams' broadcasts feature a “play of the game.” However, the Wings' broadcast will now feature a “Caniac Play of the Game,” adding new excitement for the best play of a contest.

Additionally, the Wings and Raising Cane's are going to be making a Caniac Ticket Pack available. This pack will give fans tickets to multiple games to go along with a lemonade card which can be redeemed at any Dallas-Fort Worth Raising Cane's.

Raising Cane's involvement in the WNBA highlights the league's continued growth. A number of different companies are looking to get involved with WNBA teams amid the excitement. The partnership projects to benefit both the Wings and Raising Cane's moving forward.

Wings land new partnership before resuming play

The Wings are currently gearing up for the second half of the season. Dallas has endured a down season overall but the future is bright. Arike Ogunbowale is playing at an MVP-caliber level and Satou Sabally is expected to play an important role after performing well with Team Germany at the Olympics.

Dallas is looking to make some noise following the Olympic break. Sabally and Maddy Siegrist's injury returns will unquestionably give the roster a much-needed boost.

The Wings are just 6-19, but it would not be surprising to see them bounce back once the WNBA season resumes in mid-August. Dallas has far more talent and potential than their current record indicates.

For now, the Wings will continue to practice and prepare for the '24 campaign to get underway once again. They will also have time to celebrate their new partnership with Raising Cane's.