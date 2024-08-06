Folks, it's official: after “stealing” the Prime Hydration truck on the go-home edition of SmackDown and smashing one of its windows in the lead-up to their match at SummerSlam, Logan Paul is suing LA Knight for “theft and property damage.”

I know, crazy, right? Sure, Knight did take the Prime Hydration truck, and the “Maverick” may be a tad salty for how his match against the “Megastar” shook out at the “Biggest Party of the Summer,” but going litigious against the new United States Champion? That's a tad excessive, right?

Well, it's true; just google “Logan Paul sue,” and you will find… oh, lawsuits against Prime Hydration for improperly using the Olympic trademarks in the marketing of its drinks and by a bottling company after Paul's company failed to live up to their end of a contractual agreement due to a seeming downtick of interest in the drink.

So what gives? Was this planned? Did Paul use his spot in WWE and the massive platform it's helped him grow even larger to effectively put a full-court press on Google searches, with sports websites hopefully picking up this piece of bait and pushing his previous lawsuits further down the search history? Or was this all a coincidence? As Paul has appeared on WWE television with his lawyer – who may or may not be real – in the past, and being that petty is on-brand for his current character, even if laws seem to work differently during RAW or SmackDown?

Only time will tell, but if WWE doesn't really lean into this story hard and make it into a serious angle, it will feel more and more like a diversion by Paul as he prepares for the next chapter of his wrestling career now without the United States Championship he barely defended.

Details on the latest round of Prime lawsuits against Logan Paul

So what, you may wonder, are the specifics of the two lawsuits in question? Well the first comes from the Olympic Committee, who are suing Prime after illegally using their trademarks, as reported by NBC.

In a federal lawsuit filed Friday in the District of Colorado, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee alleges that Paul’s company Prime Hydration used trademarked phrases — such as “OLYMPIC,” “OLYMPIAN,” “TEAM USA” and “GOING FOR GOLD” — on its product packaging and in its online advertisements. Ad copy seen at online stores selling Prime, specifically the drink made in partnership with NBA star Kevin Durant, described the product as the ‘Team USA Kevin Durant Drink‘ and the ‘Kevin Durant Olympic Prime Drink.' The committee, which is responsible for supporting Team USA athletes through training and funding, stated in the lawsuit that it relies heavily on licensing its trademarks to fund the U.S. Olympic Team, as it doesn’t receive financial assistance from the federal government. But unlicensed use of these trademarks might mislead the public and enable a seller to profit from associating its brand with the Olympics despite no official connection, the lawsuit alleges.

Then came a lawsuit from Refresco Beverages US INC., who are claiming $68 million from Prime after they slowed down their production and tried to get out of their commitments entirely due to the “fading interest” in their brand, as reported by Bloomberg Law.

Prime Hydration LLC, the sports drink maker founded by influencer Logan Paul, was hit with a $68 million lawsuit for allegedly reneging on a three-year deal with a beverage bottler. Refresco Beverages US Inc. sued Prime and an affiliate for breach of contract, saying they repudiated the agreement when surging demand for the brand began to fall off. Prime touts promotional ties to WWE Inc., Kevin Durant, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Judge, Arsenal FC, FC Barcelona, the Los Angeles Lakers, and other major athletes and sports franchises. As Prime realized the slowdown “likely was not just seasonal,” but stemmed from “the fading of the social media buzz that had powered” its rapid rise, the company began to waffle and offer phony excuses before trying to back out of its commitments entirely, according to the Aug. 2 filing in Delaware’s Chancery Court.

Gosh, what a harsh burn from Fresco Bev's legal department, as calling out Prime for entering its flop era is certainly something you don't see every day.

Will Prime ultimately be vindicated in their lawsuits? Will a court of law prove that Prime can actually use proper qualifiers when talking about Kevin Durant and that Prime is as popular as ever, thank you very much? Only time will tell, but all things considered, it certainly makes sense why Paul would try to change the subject, as neither lawsuit looks particularly good.