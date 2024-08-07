Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly playing the waiting game. According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple has decided to wait to announce their split.

Lopez and Affleck are “waiting to announce their official split, because they want to make sure everything is seamless when they do, especially with everyone involved. Neither of them want this process to be rushed. They are treating the separation with as much grace, understanding, and gentleness as they can,” a source told ET.

The couple has a long romantic history. They were previously engaged in 2004 and later rekindled their relationship in 2021. The couple had two weddings in 2022 but reportedly had some hiccups in their relationship in the last couple of months.

“They want to make sure the kids are comfortable with the transition and where they are living, etcetera,” the source continued. “They don't want to make it feel like they're pulling the rug from underneath their children. They're making a mutual effort to ensure that this transition is as healthy and easy as possible.”

Jennifer Lopez Is “Furious” About Reported Split From Ben Affleck

In recent months, the couple has decided to sell their marital home for $61 million back in July. The couple bought the home together in Beverly Hills in 2023. Affleck recently bought a home in Los Angeles after putting the other estate on the market.

“Ben wanted to be closer to his kids with his new home and wanted a new, fresh, personal space where he can focus on work and be in his most creative zone without any outside distractions,” the source added of Affleck's new home.

On the other hand, a source told Page Six that Lopez is “furious” with Affleck and that he embarrassed her,

“She’s furious,” a source tells Page Six. “He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together. He’s humiliated her because she made a big deal that he’s the love of her life. They just had two weddings two years ago. This is some kind of a record—they’re not young kids.”

Lopez nor Affleck have put out official statements about their relationship.