Clearly, Sabrina Carpenter holds her friendship with Taylor Swift in high regard. She opened several shows on the Eras Tour, and the two remain close.

During an interview with Variety, Carpenter spoke highly of Swift. “She's just such a gangster with all of it. No matter what people are saying, everything that I've seen her tackle, she's done so with grace,” Carpenter praised.

As for their friendship, Carpenter laments that there are no strings attached. “The posts about me having to ‘ask for her permission' — no. She's one of my best, best friends, and we grab dinner or text and catch up like you would with your best friend.”

Over the past couple of years, Carpenter has become a huge star. Still, Swift and others have provided Carpenter with a road map helping her navigate it all.

“It's so cool for me to get a perspective on this whole process from her and the community of artists I feel I'm close to — to get advice from them on stuff that you can't just ask the internet,” Carpenter explained. “We're always playing each other our [music], and whenever I start to think, ‘Maybe I'll get on Twitter and say something about this,' I'm always like, ‘Maybe I'll write a song instead.'”

What is Taylor Swift's Eras Tour?

To date, Carpenter has opened 25 shows on the Eras Tour from August 24, 2023, to March 9, 2024. Three of those nights — November 9-12, 2023 — also featured Louta. Those shows took place in Louta's hometown of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Eras Tour is Swift's most ambitious venture yet. Throughout each three-hour show, Swift takes fans on a journey through her discography. She plays songs from almost all of her albums each night.

It began on March 17, 2023, with a show in Glendale, Arizona. Most of 2023 was spent touring North America before visiting Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil.

2024 started with a bang with shows in Japan, Australia, and Singapore. After a two-month hiatus, Swift started the European leg of the tour, which she is still entrenched in.

Swift is about to play her first of three shows in Vienna, Austria, the penultimate stop on the European leg. She will close out the current leg of the tour with five shows from August 15-20.

After that, Swift will return to North America for the last 18 shows of the tour. Nine of them will be performed in the United States, while the last nine will be performed in Canada.

Who is Sabrina Carpenter?

Outside of opening for Taylor Swift and her friendship with the singer, Sabrina Carpenter is best known for her hit songs “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.” She first gained notoriety for her roles in Disney Channel's Girl Meets World.

In 2013, Carpenter signed with the Disney-owned Hollywood Records. She released her debut single, “Can't Blame a Girl for Trying,” in 2014.

Her debut album, Eyes Wide Open, followed in 2015. She followed that up with Evolution the following year. Singular: Act 1 and Singular: Act 2 came out in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Emails I Can't Send marked a new era for Carpenter. Island Records made the record, which features hit songs like “Nonsense.” Her sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet, is coming on August 23, 2024.