Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce thanked Taylor Swift for his glow-up after being complimented.

The moment was posted by @brianwascavagedpm on TikTok. During it, someone says, “Dude, you just took my wife's breath away. Literally, she almost just died right there.

Kelce had a quick and humorous response, “Taylor Swift effect.”

This was a cute moment during the Chiefs' training camp. While Kelce may not have needed Swift for his glow-up, he has certainly gained a bigger spotlight since they began their relationship.

Currently, the Chiefs are hard at work in training camp. They are getting ready for their first preseason game of the 2024 NFL season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 10.

Since the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII, they will open the 2024 NFL regular season on September 5. They will play a game at home against the inner-conference rivals, the Baltimore Ravens. The two teams squared off in the AFC Championship game this year, with the Chiefs beating the Ravens 17-10.

The Ravens are surely looking for revenge. They finished atop the AFC and had the number one seed in the conference thanks to their 13-4 record.

In the Super Bowl, the Chiefs took on the San Fransisco 49ers for the second time with Patrick Mahomes under center. They defeated them once again in overtime 25-22. Mahomes took home his third Super Bowl MVP in as many tries.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship

Since September 2023, Kelce and Swift have been dating. Rumors of their romantic interest sparked after Kelce gave a shoutout to Swift on his New Heights podcast. She subsequently attended the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears (which they won 41-10).

Swift would show up and watch 12 more Chiefs games throughout the 2023 NFL regular and postseason. These games included their Super Bowl LVIII victory over the 49ers.

In turn, Kelce has shown up to support Swift as she embarks on the Eras Tour. During the offseason, Kelce was at even more shows than usual.

He also joined Swift on stage during her June 23, 2024, show at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Kelce performed as a background dancer during her performance of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” off The Tortured Poets Department.

The Eras Tour is Swift's most ambitious venture to date. Throughout the three-hour show, Swift performs songs from almost all of her albums. Additionally, each night, Swift plays a deep cut or two during the acoustic mini-set.

Swift is about to play three shows in Vienna, Austria, the penultimate stop on the Eras Tour. After that, Swift will return to Wembley Stadium for five more shows from August 15 to 20.

The Eras Tour will conclude after 18 final shows in North America. First, Swift will play nine in the United States in Florida, Louisiana, and Indiana. She will then go to Canada to finish the tour with nine shows across Toronto and Vancouver.